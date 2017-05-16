Turpentine plant's wastewater hearing is Wednesday

State environmental regulators will hold a public hearing Wednesday in Effingham County to accept comments about a draft wastewater permit for DRT America, a French processor of rosin and turpentine oil that's building a $43 million facility in the county. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will hold the hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Effingham County Board of Commissioners Administrative Complex, 601 N. Laurel Street in Springfield.

