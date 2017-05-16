Turpentine plant's wastewater hearing is Wednesday
State environmental regulators will hold a public hearing Wednesday in Effingham County to accept comments about a draft wastewater permit for DRT America, a French processor of rosin and turpentine oil that's building a $43 million facility in the county. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will hold the hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Effingham County Board of Commissioners Administrative Complex, 601 N. Laurel Street in Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|Tue
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 8
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC