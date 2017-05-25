Trump budget holds $50M for Savannah ...

Trump budget holds $50M for Savannah Harbor deepening

3 hrs ago

The Port of Savannah was one of two big harbor deepening winners in President Donald Trump's proposed budget for fiscal 2018, garnering more than $50 million of the $108 million the administration has proposed for harbor deepening. Georgia Ports Authority will share the total with allocation with the Port of Boston in what is close to a 50-50 split.

