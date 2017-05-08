Tiny House, Big Heart Fundraiser rescheduled for May 11

The Tiny House, Big Heart Fundraiser scheduled for Thursday, May 4, has been moved due to the severe weather that moved through our area that day. Service Brewing, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, and Judge Realty are sponsoring Tiny House, Big Heart charity fundraiser to benefit the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ships of the Sea Museum, located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401.

