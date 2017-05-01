SWAT unit on scene with barricaded gunman on Al Henderson Blvd. in Savannah
According to the official SCMPD Twitter account, SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team is on the scene. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. of a person with a gun.
