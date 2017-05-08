Southern Charm Savannah: First episod...

Southern Charm Savannah: First episode full of beauty, drinks, fire and hineys

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Season:1 -- Pictured: Catherine Lanier Cooper, Louis Oswald, Daniel Eichholz, Ashley Borders, Lyle Mackenzie, Hannah Pearson -- But first, a little Savannah reality show history lesson. We got a double-dose of reality in 2008 with Making News Savannah Style and Ruby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) 17 min Gablesmouse 20
Ravenna Connell-Douglas 1 hr Old friend 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 22 hr ANONYMOUS 84
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? Sun Man Up 2
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC