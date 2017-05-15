Social media mourns after Savannah osprey chick dies
Viewers of a livestreaming osprey nest on Skidaway Island saw the darker side of Mother Nature on Sunday - Mother's Day, of all days - when an intruding adult osprey mortally injured the nest's nine-day-old chick. The attack came Sunday morning as the sun rose behind the Landings Bird Cam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|17 hr
|Old lover
|2
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 8
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC