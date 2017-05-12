Senator, King relative visit Savannah for peace tour
Naomi King, sister-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr., addresses students at Windsor Forest High School Friday afternoon during her Increase the Peace tour. Windsor Forest high-schoolers take a selfie with Naomi King, sister-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr., during her Increase the Peace tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 9
|Old friend
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 8
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC