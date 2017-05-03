SCMPD searching for man wanted for qu...

SCMPD searching for man wanted for questioning

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Detectives are searching for James Green, a 24-year-old black man standing 5'9 tall and weighing about 175 pounds. Green is known to frequent the 2800 block of Capital Street and areas of East Savannah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... 23 hr Fuku 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Tue JACKS BLACKS 83
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr 29 Sirjt 156
Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16) Apr 29 Anonymous 5
To the guy that picked the female trucker named... Apr 28 Bringtesla 2
The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16) Apr 27 B Napolen 4
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC