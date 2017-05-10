SCMPD continues to investigate shooti...

SCMPD continues to investigate shooting in the 10300 block of Middleground Rd. in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that took place on the 10300 block of Middleground Road in Savannah. Officers arrived on the scene around 11:00 p.m. to find 23-year-old Chandler Black suffering from serious yet non-life-threatening injuries.

