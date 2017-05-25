Savannah's maritime community honors its own
U.S Coast Guard Cmdr. Amy Beach was named Maritime Person of the Year. Beach will be promoted to captain June 30. Gary Davis tolls the bell for each member of the Savannah maritime community lost in the past year.
