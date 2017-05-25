Savannah woman sentenced to more than 3 years for medicaid fraud
A 52-year-old Savannah woman was sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison this week for her role in a scheme to defraud Medicaid. Barbara Wallace was sentenced to 41 months in prison and to serve 3 years of supervised release upon her release from prison, and to pay $948,361 in restitution and forfeiture, said Acting United States Attorney James D. Durham.
