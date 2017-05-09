Savannah staple gains title of best sandwich in Georgia
Mental Floss posted a list of the best sandwich in each of the 50 states with Savannah's own Zunzi's taking the top spot for Georgia with their Chicken Conquistador. According to the site, the Chicken Conquistador at Zunzi's has also earned the title as "one of the Travel Channel's Best Sandwiches in America" and describes the sandwich as "quite simple in its construction."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|7 hr
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|Gablesmouse
|22
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|16 hr
|Old friend
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC