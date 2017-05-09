Savannah staple gains title of best s...

Savannah staple gains title of best sandwich in Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Mental Floss posted a list of the best sandwich in each of the 50 states with Savannah's own Zunzi's taking the top spot for Georgia with their Chicken Conquistador. According to the site, the Chicken Conquistador at Zunzi's has also earned the title as "one of the Travel Channel's Best Sandwiches in America" and describes the sandwich as "quite simple in its construction."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? 7 hr Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) 13 hr Gablesmouse 22
Ravenna Connell-Douglas 16 hr Old friend 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Mon ANONYMOUS 84
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC