Savannah staple gains title of best sandwich in Georgia

Mental Floss posted a list of the best sandwich in each of the 50 states with Savannah's own Zunzi's taking the top spot for Georgia with their Chicken Conquistador. According to the site, the Chicken Conquistador at Zunzi's has also earned the title as "one of the Travel Channel's Best Sandwiches in America" and describes the sandwich as "quite simple in its construction."

