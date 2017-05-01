Savannah police investigate city's 15th homicide, which may be gang-related
Savannah-Chatham police are investigating four shootings that happened over the weekend, one of which killed 37-year-old Carlton "Cotton" Frazier. Savannah police found a man with life-threatening injuries on the other side of the 200 block of West 57th Street near the Crane Street intersection about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
