Savannah police investigate city's 15th homicide, which may be gang-related

Savannah-Chatham police are investigating four shootings that happened over the weekend, one of which killed 37-year-old Carlton "Cotton" Frazier. Savannah police found a man with life-threatening injuries on the other side of the 200 block of West 57th Street near the Crane Street intersection about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

