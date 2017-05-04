Savannah police arrest armed robbery suspect
Officers responded to an armed robbery about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at S&S Food Mart in the 2000 block of Delesseps Avenue. The suspect, later identified as Quentin Wright, 34, fled the scene, but was quickly located and apprehended by officers.
