Savannah man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2016 slaying of friend

A Savannah man today was sentenced to 20 years to serve in prison on a reduced murder charge in the May 30 slaying of his unarmed friend, Kevion Newman, during a quarrel at a cookout. Jaleel Kavon Coleman, 20, entered a guilty plea to a voluntary manslaughter charge after prosecutors agreed to reduce a malice murder count and dismiss remaining charges in the case.

