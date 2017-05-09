Savannah man arrested for falsely rep...

Savannah man arrested for falsely reporting armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Around 4:10 p.m. on April 28, officers responded to the intersection of Bull Street and West 58th Street in reference to an alleged armed robbery. There Marcus McGhee told officers he was robbed while at an ATM on DeRenne Avenue, said Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? 13 hr Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) 19 hr Gablesmouse 22
Ravenna Connell-Douglas 22 hr Old friend 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Mon ANONYMOUS 84
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,907,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC