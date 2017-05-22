Savannah High basketball coach honored as Exchange Club Teacher of the Year
The Exchange Club of Savannah presented the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Year Award to Savannah High School P.E. teacher and basketball coach, Tim Jordan. Coach Jordan was not only honored Monday for touching countless student lives, he was also honored for saving a life! He was playing tennis at Daffin Park back in March when Robin Lewis says she collapsed.
