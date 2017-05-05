Savannah Fire breaks ground on new fire station
Savannah Fire Chief Charles Middleton and Savannah city officials broke ground Friday on a three-acre site for a new fire station at the Sweetwater Station subdivision. When constructed, the new station will replace a temporary facility on Chevis Road and will be the new home for firefighters assigned to Engine 15, said spokesman Mark Keller.
