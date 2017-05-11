Savannah doubles downtown parking rat...

Savannah doubles downtown parking rates, extends enforcement to Saturdays

Sean Brandon, Mobility and Parking Services director, addresses the Savannah City Council from the podium before the 7-1 vote in favor of a new parking rules Thursday. The Savannah City Council on Thursday approved staff's recommendation to double parking rates to $2 per hour, extend weekday enforcement hours to 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and charge for parking during those hours on Saturdays.

