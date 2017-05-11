Savannah doubles downtown parking rates, extends enforcement to Saturdays

Sean Brandon, Mobility and Parking Services director, addresses the Savannah City Council from the podium before the 7-1 vote in favor of a new parking rules Thursday. The Savannah City Council on Thursday approved staff's recommendation to double parking rates to $2 per hour, extend weekday enforcement hours to 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and charge for parking during those hours on Saturdays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.