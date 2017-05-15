Savannah City Council discussing Cana...

Savannah City Council discussing Canal District plan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

WTOC had the opportunity to look at how this area could be revitalized from Sottile and Sottile Urban Design. Imagine this area being a gathering place for all the neighborhoods close by, like Carver Village, Carver Heights, West Savannah and much more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ravenna Connell-Douglas 21 hr old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May 9 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May 9 Anonymous 22
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) May 8 ANONYMOUS 84
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC