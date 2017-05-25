Savannah City Council approves River Landing redevelopment
Apartments, hotels, restaurants, parking, parks and much, much more will surround the area of President Street near General McIntosh Boulevard. It will be an over $600 million, 55-acre development on the east part of River Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 18
|anonymous
|85
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC