Savannah-Chatham police arrest 36 during five-day operation
The Savannah-Chatham police department's Violent Crimes Task Force arrested 36 people during a five-day operation this week, including 13 felony arrests and 23 misdemeanor arrests. Also during the operation, five firearms and five stolen vehicles were recovered.
