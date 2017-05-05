Savannah-Chatham police arrest 36 dur...

Savannah-Chatham police arrest 36 during five-day operation

The Savannah-Chatham police department's Violent Crimes Task Force arrested 36 people during a five-day operation this week, including 13 felony arrests and 23 misdemeanor arrests. Also during the operation, five firearms and five stolen vehicles were recovered.

