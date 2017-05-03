Savannah-Chatham board weighs $17M sa...

Savannah-Chatham board weighs $17M savings deficit over inner city school reform

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

During his final school board meeting Wednesday, retiring Savannah-Chatham Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Lockamy said he spent the last 12 years working to provide a quality education for all students, but some board members argued that all only means all when there's no additional costs. Discussions about a $17 million deficit in the district's 2018 fiscal year budget and a heated debate over rebuilding the district's savings account funding academic reform at Brock Elementary School put a damper on the tribute the board and local leaders paid to Lockamy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... Tue Fuku 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Tue JACKS BLACKS 83
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr 29 Sirjt 156
Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16) Apr 29 Anonymous 5
To the guy that picked the female trucker named... Apr 28 Bringtesla 2
The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16) Apr 27 B Napolen 4
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC