Savannah-Chatham board weighs $17M savings deficit over inner city school reform

During his final school board meeting Wednesday, retiring Savannah-Chatham Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Lockamy said he spent the last 12 years working to provide a quality education for all students, but some board members argued that all only means all when there's no additional costs. Discussions about a $17 million deficit in the district's 2018 fiscal year budget and a heated debate over rebuilding the district's savings account funding academic reform at Brock Elementary School put a damper on the tribute the board and local leaders paid to Lockamy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.