PortSide: - Liberty ship' flash drive...

PortSide: - Liberty ship' flash drives support work of Savannah's Port Welfare Committee

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Retired English seafarer Nick Farley, who now makes Savannah his home, has been working tirelessly to get the new Savannah Ports Welfare Committee up and running since the group was formed last summer. In addition to visiting successful programs and working with Pastor Andy Krey at the Maritime Bethel Savannah, Nick has come up with a unique fundraiser for the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 15 hr anonymous 85
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May 9 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May 9 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,451 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC