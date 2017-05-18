PortSide: - Liberty ship' flash drives support work of Savannah's Port Welfare Committee
Retired English seafarer Nick Farley, who now makes Savannah his home, has been working tirelessly to get the new Savannah Ports Welfare Committee up and running since the group was formed last summer. In addition to visiting successful programs and working with Pastor Andy Krey at the Maritime Bethel Savannah, Nick has come up with a unique fundraiser for the program.
