Police: Escaped Savannah prisoner captured in South Carolina
Police say a man who escaped from Savannah's Coastal Transitional Center over the weekend was captured Monday morning in South Carolina. Terrell Wooten, 36, was reported missing from the Transitional Center on Sunday, and police began distributing his photo.
