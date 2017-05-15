Photos Of The Day: US Welcomes Larges...

Photos Of The Day: US Welcomes Largest Cargo Ship To Ever Visit Ports

The largest cargo ship ever to visit ports on the U.S. East Coast is so long the Statue of Liberty and Washington Monument could fit end-to-end along its deck and still leave room for Big Ben. The COSCO Development arrived Thursday at the Port of Savannah after cruising past dozens of onlookers who cheered and took photos of the mammoth vessel from Savannah's downtown riverfront.

