Operation Rolling Thunder: Teaching idiots a lesson
NO, the objective is to prevent unsafe driving. It's to convince thick-skulled idiots who are behind the wheel to slow down and obey speed limits, not to drink and then get behind the wheel, and to hang up and drive and keep those fingers off the cellphone key pads.
