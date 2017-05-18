Ogeechee Riverkeeper steps down

The Ogeechee Riverkeeper is stepping down from her post after six years advocating for clean water in and around the watersheds of the Ogeechee and Canoochee rivers. Emily Markesteyn Kurilla, a Savannah native, navigated the organization through its response to the 2011 fish kill on the Ogeechee including a Clean Water Act lawsuit settlement with King America Finishing which produced a stricter discharge permit, more frequent and transparent water testing protocol, and a $2.5 million settlement.

