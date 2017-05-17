Newspaper deliveries delayed
Home delivery subscribers of the Savannah Morning News may receive papers later today due to technical problems with the press. Carriers are working to deliver all Savannah-area routes by 7:30 a.m. Areas outside Savannah should receive papers by 10 a.m. South Carolina subscribers will receive Wednesday papers with their Thursday deliveries.
