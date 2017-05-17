Newspaper deliveries delayed

Newspaper deliveries delayed

Home delivery subscribers of the Savannah Morning News may receive papers later today due to technical problems with the press. Carriers are working to deliver all Savannah-area routes by 7:30 a.m. Areas outside Savannah should receive papers by 10 a.m. South Carolina subscribers will receive Wednesday papers with their Thursday deliveries.

