New school superintendent:Dr. Levett a solid choice
Board members had gone to great lengths to hide the identities of the four people who were vying for the position being vacated by 12-year Superintendent Thomas Lockamy, who is retiring next month. State law allows the board to legally withhold identities in such matters until only three names are on the short list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|58 min
|Man Up
|2
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 2
|JACKS BLACKS
|83
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 29
|Sirjt
|156
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC