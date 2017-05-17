New lawsuits filed over River Street ...

New lawsuits filed over River Street ferry dock collapse

12 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

First responders blocked off an area of Rousakis Riverfront Plaza after the ramp to a city-owned dock collapsed on Nov. 19. More than 50 people were standing on the ramp when it fell. Two recently filed lawsuits are alleging it was negligence on the part of the city of Savannah and Chatham Area Transit that led to the Nov. 19 collapse of a gangway to a city-owned dock being used by the transit organization on River Street - a failure that caused four people to suffer injuries and other damages.

