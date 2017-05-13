Naturalist 101' series encourages dis...

Naturalist 101' series encourages discovery of Georgia coast

11 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

One Hundred Miles is launching a "Naturalist 101" series to encourage coastal residents and visitors to get outside and discover what makes the Georgia coast special. The focus is hands-on education that connects participants to opportunities to take action, said Kelly Patton, membership and outreach coordinator.

