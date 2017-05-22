More than 100 arrests made in Savannah traffic crackdown
More than 100 people were arrested during a crackdown on unsafe driving that Savannah-Chatham police and state officials are calling Operation Rolling Thunder. The operation occurred over a three-day period and resulted in 56 driving under the influence arrests, 24 drug arrests, eight felony arrests, two fugitive arrests and 33 other arrests.
