Monsignor O'Neill celebrates 50 years as priest for Savannah Diocese
Monsignor William O'Neill in a field during a trip home to his native County Tipperary The Catholic priest who oversaw the $11 million renovations at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist - and then saved it from an armed arsonist - celebrates 50 years of ordination on June 4. Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill, 74 , was a fixture at the Cathedral at Abercorn and Harris streets, home of the bishop for the 90-county Savannah diocese, when he retired as rector on June 15, 2013. In his then 46 years with the diocese, O'Neill served six churches, five bishops and managed the Cathedral.
