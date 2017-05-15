MCR Completes Renovation Of Hampton Inn In Savannah, GA

MCR, the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, today announced it has completed a renovation of the Hampton Inn by Hilton Savannah - I-95 North , a 106-room select-service hotel located minutes from the numerous demand generators in Savannah, Georgia. The renovation enhances the guest experience for business and leisure travelers alike, and offers a modern and comfortable environment for all travelers.

