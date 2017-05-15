MCR Completes Renovation Of Hampton I...

MCR Completes Renovation Of Hampton Inn In Savannah, GA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Interactive

MCR, the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, today announced it has completed a renovation of the Hampton Inn by Hilton Savannah - I-95 North , a 106-room select-service hotel located minutes from the numerous demand generators in Savannah, Georgia. The renovation enhances the guest experience for business and leisure travelers alike, and offers a modern and comfortable environment for all travelers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ravenna Connell-Douglas 16 hr old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May 9 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May 9 Anonymous 22
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) May 8 ANONYMOUS 84
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC