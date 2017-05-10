Last year's Police Memorial Day service in Savannah.
As National Police Week prepares to come to an end, Savannah-Chatham Metro police will honor the men and women in uniform. The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, as well as other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies throughout Chatham County, will gather together to pay tribute to the officers from our community who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|9 hr
|Old lover
|2
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 8
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC