Last year's Police Memorial Day servi...

Last year's Police Memorial Day service in Savannah.

7 hrs ago

As National Police Week prepares to come to an end, Savannah-Chatham Metro police will honor the men and women in uniform. The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, as well as other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies throughout Chatham County, will gather together to pay tribute to the officers from our community who made the ultimate sacrifice.

