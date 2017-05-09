Largest container ship ever to call on the East Coast arrives in Savannah on Thursday
The COSCO Development sailed through the expanded locks of the Panama Canal with little room to spare last week. The COSCO Development, the largest container ship ever to call on the U.S. East Coast, is on its way to Savannah, ushering in an era of big ships that is expected to become more the norm than the exception for the country's fourth-largest container port.
