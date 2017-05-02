Judge awards former Chatham County Su...

Judge awards former Chatham County Superior Court Clerk $375,000 plus attorney's fees in pay dispute

A judge has ordered Chatham County to pay retired Clerk of Superior Court Dan Massey $375,000 in back pay and to come to an agreement with his attorneys over the amount they are owed in an ongoing civil case over the former clerk's salary. The order filed Friday by Superior Court Judge Charles Rose of the Atlantic Circuit in Hinesville leaves it to the two parties to work out how much Massey's attorneys should be paid for representing him, but leaves open the possibility of another court hearing if they are unable to come to an agreement.

