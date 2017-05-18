Hudson Announces Agreement to Establish Distribution Hub in Savannah, Georgia
HUDSON RESOURCES INC. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with Metro Ports, a nationwide bulk stevedoring and terminal operating company in the United States, which will design, build and operate a purpose-built port facility adjacent to the Port of Savannah, dedicated to Hudson Resources.
