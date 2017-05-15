Highlands residents take part in Savannah Forward meeting
Savannah Alderman Van Johnson chats with Sandra Freyermuth at the Godley Station School on Monday during the first of two Savannah Forward strategic meetings planned for the first district. These strategic planning meetings are a part of City Manager Rob Hernandez's Savannah Forward initiative, which aims to guide Savannah toward its potential, as Hernandez put it, as the "best mid-sized city in the country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|Mon
|Old lover
|2
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 8
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC