Highlands residents take part in Savannah Forward meeting

Savannah Alderman Van Johnson chats with Sandra Freyermuth at the Godley Station School on Monday during the first of two Savannah Forward strategic meetings planned for the first district. These strategic planning meetings are a part of City Manager Rob Hernandez's Savannah Forward initiative, which aims to guide Savannah toward its potential, as Hernandez put it, as the "best mid-sized city in the country."

