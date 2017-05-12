Healthy Savannah celebrates decade of - making a healthy choice easy'

Teri Schell of the Forsyth Farmers' Market makes the Health Innovation Award presentation to John Bennett and Caila Brown of the Savannah Bicycle Campaign at the Healthy Savannah 10th annual meeting. A collaborative movement to help Savannah area residents live healthier lives celebrated its 10th anniversary Friday with a breakfast heavy on fruits and vegetables followed by an award ceremony highlighting the work of one of its partners.

