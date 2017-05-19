Hart to Heart: EMS scholarship a legacy for family of first responders
Lahoma Patton of Savannah knows what a positive influence her mom has had on her and others in the field of emergency medical services. But Patton wasn't always sure that her mom, Flo Thurman, 75, realized it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|anonymous
|85
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC