Goodwill awards honor achievers, SCAD, Gulfstream

Goodwill Southeast Georgia held its annual Community Awards and Dinner Thursday night at the Andaz Savannah, honoring the partners who are working to advance the organization's mission to assist those overcoming disabilities and barriers to become employed. "Their willingness to collaborate with us to develop our programs, deliver our services and put people to work is essential for us to maximize our impact," said Michael J. Winckler, president and CEO of Goodwill Southeast Georgia, of the community partnerships "The community benefits greatly from a collaborative and coordinated effort to help those that need us most.

