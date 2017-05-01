Good News: Students learn about Duke Ellington
The Savannah Children's Choir has given young musicians in our area an opportunity to travel and perform all types of music. Last weekend, it gave children in the choir an opportunity to revisit a truly American form of music, and to experience it with a broad cross section of the local music community.
