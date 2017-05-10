Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal visits the Port of Savannah to welcome COSCO crew
The Port of Savannah is handling a record number of containers for the largest ship ever to call on the East Coast. We showed you the huge ship, the COSCO Development, as it made its way into the port on Thursday.
