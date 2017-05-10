Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal visits the P...

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal visits the Port of Savannah to welcome COSCO crew

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The Port of Savannah is handling a record number of containers for the largest ship ever to call on the East Coast. We showed you the huge ship, the COSCO Development, as it made its way into the port on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May 9 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May 9 Anonymous 22
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 9 Old friend 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) May 8 ANONYMOUS 84
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC