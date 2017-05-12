Garden Guru: Make this the year for a...

Garden Guru: Make this the year for amaryllis

The hybrid Wedding Dance amaryllis produces stalks that exhibit several enormous, pristine white flowers measuring up to 7 inches in width. The amaryllis, so exquisite in spring gardens on the South, is known botanically as Hippeastrum, meaning the head of a horse.

