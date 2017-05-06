Gallery Listings
"Travels" will hold a meet the artist from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7 at Location Gallery, 417 Whitaker St. Gallery profits from show are donated to the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah. "Travels" is Aaron Hequembourg's award winning abstracted figurative paintings engraved into wood panels from sharecropper houses that are scattered on the farm he lives on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I cop h?
|Fri
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 2
|JACKS BLACKS
|83
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 29
|Sirjt
|156
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|5
|To the guy that picked the female trucker named...
|Apr 28
|Bringtesla
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC