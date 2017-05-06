Gallery Listings

"Travels" will hold a meet the artist from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7 at Location Gallery, 417 Whitaker St. Gallery profits from show are donated to the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah. "Travels" is Aaron Hequembourg's award winning abstracted figurative paintings engraved into wood panels from sharecropper houses that are scattered on the farm he lives on.

