Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2014 murder conviction in drive-by Savannah slaying

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the 2014 convictions of a Savannah man in the 2013 drive-by slaying of Frederick "Smurf" Early, 24, and wounding of two female companions. But the court returned the case of Mark Adkins, 24, to Chatham County Superior Court for resentencing on one of the aggravated assault convictions after the appellate court vacated the conviction.

