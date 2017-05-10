Flip Flop Drop' for the homeless at the Salvation Army in Savannah
Thursday, 1,000 pairs of shower shoes were donated to the Salvation Army in Savannah. This, thanks to 12 teens who have been raising money to help the homeless.
