Feiler Park neighborhood meeting discusses recent crime trend
Total crime numbers are down in Savannah from this time last year, but for some neighborhoods - especially those recently hit by violent crime - that's not a comfort. [Below is a map provided by the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department of all the "shots fired" calls that have been responded to between Jan. 1, 2017 and Feb. 15, 2017:] Tuesday night was the first neighborhood meeting in Feiler Park since two shootings, one of those fatal, happened blocks apart off Montgomery Street.
