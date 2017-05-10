Feiler Park neighborhood meeting discusses recent crime trend

Total crime numbers are down in Savannah from this time last year, but for some neighborhoods - especially those recently hit by violent crime - that's not a comfort. [Below is a map provided by the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department of all the "shots fired" calls that have been responded to between Jan. 1, 2017 and Feb. 15, 2017:] Tuesday night was the first neighborhood meeting in Feiler Park since two shootings, one of those fatal, happened blocks apart off Montgomery Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.